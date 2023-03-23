SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Since the first day of Spring hit on Monday we’ve been in a very wet weather pattern.

Our moisture-filled spring will continue through the week for northern Utah. After a fairly calm start to our Thursday, we will start to see more scattered showers developing. These will mostly stick with the pattered of snow in the mountains and rain in the valley, though with the dropping temperatures we can’t rule out seeing some valley snow.

As we move into the evening and into Friday the intensity of the wet weather will pick up and we could see some more great totals. Thunderstorms could be a big part of the storms coming in so please keep your eyes on the skies and when you hear thunder, get indoors.

Temperatures will take a bit of a dip for the next few days as a cold front will knock the Wasatch Front out of the 40s by the weekend, while further north will see highs in the 20s. Temperatures will start to make a little rise as we start the workweek, even possibly hitting 50 by next Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Southern Utah will receive more moisture on Thursday but should see things clearing out a little more than the northern part of the state. Scattered showers will still be a possibility throughout the region, but drier conditions will be the norm. Temperatures will follow the same pattern as the rest of the state with a drop into the weekend, but then a steady rise to start the next week.

Utah looks to be a little calmer going into the start of the work week, but we’re following another system that could see the start of our next movement of moisture coming in late Tuesday.

Rain and snow have been plentiful, and things are shaping up for this to be a water year for the record books. When you’ve been dealing with a drought, getting more water than you’re used to is definitely a good thing.

Right now, our snowpack is at 187 percent of normal, and we are knocking on the door of breaking the state’s all-time Snow Water Equivalent (SWE) record. The SWE gives us just how much water is in all the snow we have and our number is at 25.2 inches. The all-time record is 26 inches, so we are very much within striking distance.

Obviously, the resorts are loving all the snow, but Alta has a chance to top their highest snow total since the 80s. They are only 35 inches behind the mark set in the 1981-82 season and things are looking good to pass it up. Could we actually see an 800″ season in the mountains?

We’ll have all the latest for you both on-air and online, so keep it on ABC4 for Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. We are Good4Utah!