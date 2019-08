SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) - We are keeping it cool as we kick off our work week! Cooler temperatures will hold on for another day as a passing dry cold front left Northern Utah a few degrees below average.

Typically, this time of year, we are right around 92 degrees, but we will stay below that for Monday. This is great news for the "Tour of Utah" cycling competition which will have cyclists ride their first leg to Snowbird.