Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy 8/11/19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – We are keeping it cool as we kick off our work week! Cooler temperatures will hold on for another day as a passing dry cold front left Northern Utah a few degrees below average.

Typically, this time of year, we are right around 92 degrees, but we will stay below that for Monday. This is great news for the “Tour of Utah” cycling competition which will have cyclists ride their first leg to Snowbird.

HEY, HEY @TourofUtah –You have some nice #utwx to kick off this year's Tour! Met one of your racers–@marcocanola from Italy & I promised him @Snowbird would be beautiful. Best of luck to all the cyclists! @abc4utah will have your race forecasts all week! pic.twitter.com/ni2vosiDOC — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) August 12, 2019

The zonal flow, where winds move from west to east. keeps the cool temperatures around for Northern Utah. We will start the work week with these cooler numbers, but our ridge of high pressure will rebuild Tuesday and strengthen through Thursday bring daytime highs in the North to the upper 90s. It seems winds will pick up Thursday with another shot of cooler air thanks to another passing front Friday. It seems like this will also be a dry cold front.

Monsoonal moisture backs off this week for a majority of the state, so expect a temperature roller coaster with drier air for the next seven days.