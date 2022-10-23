SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – We had been talking about it all week, telling you that a drastic shift in weather was coming, and it showed up right on cue.

Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late Saturday morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah. The Wasatch Front was quickly brought into things and we began to see snow in the mountains. But the storm was far from finished with the state and continued south. And with it, came a handful of alerts from the National Weather Service.

At the present time, we have a Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory, High Wind Advisory, Hard Freeze Warning, and a Special Weather Warning. That’s quite a bit for one state, and it tells you that things should be repeating tomorrow.

The Hard Freeze Warning is the latest one that was issued by the NWS and it encompasses much of the state. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in several areas of the state and the warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. both Sunday and Monday morning. With the wind that we’ve had, those temperatures will really feel cold and vulnerable plants and exposed pipes could be in danger. Hopefully you’ve taken care of these items, but if not, get on it as soon as you can.

Sunday will see more of the same weather and there is a good chance that the elevation level for snow will drop and we’ll see more flakes along the valley floor. Saturday night we received some messages about seeing snow in the valley, and that should be more prominent as Sunday evening comes on.

With this weather, it’s important to remind everyone to be careful with driving. The winds should be dying down today, but we’ll still see very slick roads and dangerous conditions. It’s time to remember how to drive in winter conditions and always give yourself some extra time for your travels. ABC4’s Bob Bedore passed two pretty bad accidents along I-215 on his way into work Saturday night, also counting many cars passing well above the speed limit. Just be careful.

On Sunday, daytime highs will range mainly in the 30s and 40s in northern Utah while southern Utah sees mainly 40s and 50s. While the winds won’t be as strong, a steady northwesterly wind will make it feel even colder. Wet weather will then taper from Sunday night into Monday, but Monday morning could bring freezing temperatures along the Wasatch Front with higher terrain areas potentially seeing a hard freeze. Be sure to take necessary precautions to protect any sensitive vegetation.

We’ll begin next week with below average temperatures, and while they will moderate slightly through the middle of the week, there’s a chance another cold front moves through between Wednesday and Thursday. This could bring us another round of valley rain and mountain snow and another shot of colder air.

We’ll continue to keep you posted on all the changes in our weather both on-air and online! We are There4You!