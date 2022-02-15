Utah’s active weather sticks around through Wednesday

UTAH (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, you are having a terrific Tuesday.

A cold front will be moving across the state today to usher in colder temperatures across the board. Daytime highs will range about 5-15 degrees colder compared to yesterday. We’ll see increased cloud coverage and it will be breezy to windy across the state as well, especially in southwestern Utah as strong canyon winds will be possible today and tomorrow.

There will be a chance for wet weather in spots today, but due to the cold front fizzling it won’t be a widespread chance. The best chance for rain/snow will be along and west of the I-15 corridor today in cental and southern Utah while in the northern half of the area NW Utah to Cache Valley, SE Idaho, and NE Nevada will be favored.

Late Tuesday into tonight there will be at least a slight chance for rain/snow along the Wasatch Front while the rest of our northern Utah mountains and Wasatch Back could get some light snow.

Wednesday looks to bring a better chance for wet weather as another weak disturbance moves in. With colder air in place, it’s also more likely we see straight snow in places that do find wet weather. Wet weather will be scattered in nature and will favor our mountains and outside of the mountains central and northern Utah.

Models have backed off on what we could potentially see when it comes to snow totals so right now our valleys could see anywhere from a trace to an inch, the Tooele Valley may do a little better at 1-2″ thank to a northerly flow of air, benches could see 1-2″, mountain valleys are likely to range from 1-3″, and most of our mountains will see 2-6″ with the potential some of our central mountains could see upwards of 8″.

Heading into Thursday, high pressure settles in with dry conditions yet again. The colder air from the front will be in place so daytime highs will be close to if not a little below average, but we’ll be warming up by Friday. Highs will be back in the 50s Saturday and Sunday in Salt Lake City, but into early next week, models are hinting at the potential for another storm system. We would love to see another storm, and the pattern allowing for storms to show up more regularly.

Bottom line? After nothing but high pressure recently a storm will bring increased winds and the chance of some rain and snow today and Wednesday.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online.