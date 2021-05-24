Utah work week starting with drier conditions compared to the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Starting off the work week is a much different story compared to Sunday as we expect to see dry conditions throughout the day.

Our temperatures unfortunately do not see that return to average just yet as we all remain slightly cooler as that pesky weather maker continues to draw in some cooler air.

Northern Utah expects to see temperatures ranging around the 60s with partly cloudy skies for Monday, with even some isolated showers for areas along the Idaho-Utah border during the late afternoon hours. As for the rest of the Wasatch Front we expect to stay dry.

Central and Eastern Utah we do not get any better temperature-wise but our sunshine does increase so yay for that one! Temperatures will be hovering around the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Southern Utah as usual will be the warmest of the bunch but still well below our average for this time in March.

The average high in St. George for this time of year is 92 degrees and we’re only expecting to see highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Luckily, the sunshine will be in no short supply so we do expect to feel at least a bit warmer.

