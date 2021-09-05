Will we see relief from smoky skies this holiday weekend?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday Utah!

Hope you’re enjoying the long weekend despite the smoky skies that still hang over much of the Great Basin and northern Utah.

The wildfire smoke from out West still pours into our area throughout the day on Sunday, as a high-pressure system builds over central California. This will be the main source of smoke for us, reaching levels that make it unhealthy for certain groups in northern Utah.

We’ll see some slight relief from smoke in southern Utah thanks to a slight southwest flow that will give us only a little bit of haze. Also, thanks to the high-pressure system sitting over the top of California, we’ll see much warmer temperatures, still making it feel very summer-like.

Temperatures in the northern half of Utah will be hanging around the mid 80s to low 90s, while in the southern half, it’ll hit between the low 90s to low 100s for the highs.

In short, hazy and hot weather is what we can expect throughout all of our areas.

