SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! It’s been busy in the weather world since Sunday. While the upper-level low pressure that has been driving the bulk of the active weather moves away to the east, we’ll still feel effects today.

Wrap around moisture will be possible on the backside of the low, resulting in the chance for snow showers remaining in the forecast for northern Utah, eastern Utah, and the higher elevations across the state. While southern Utah will be noticeably drier, there is at least a slight chance that lower elevation areas could see some passing showers. With more snow potential that just means continuing to remain careful if out and about on the roadways.

The Winter Weather Advisory for the Wasatch Front, Rush & Tooele Valleys, eastern Box Elder County, and Cache Valley & Bear Lake, continue through 11 a.m. Additional accumulations will be possible and may impact the morning commute. The Winter Storm Warning for the northern Utah mountains and the Wasatch Back continues through 5 p.m. this afternoon. Winter driving conditions are expected through at least the morning hours.

For those that don’t get snow, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as a strong winter chill settles in. With a northerly flow, the vast majority of the state will experience daytime highs at or below the freezing mark. Down in southern Utah, we’ll see areas climb above freezing like Kanab and St. George, but the warmest it will get will be the low 40s! After the sun goes down tonight, temperatures will plummet! Overnight lows will drop to below freezing statewide with most bottoming out in the teens and 20s while higher elevations areas could drop into the single digits! Bundle up!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Skies will be calmer across the state for our Wednesday with generally only higher terrain areas seeing a slight chance for hit-or-miss snow showers. However, the continued northerly flow will result in even colder temperatures! Highs will only manage the mid and upper 20s along the Wasatch Front while the Wasatch Back will see low and mid-20s.

If you were to head up into the mountains to experience all the fresh powder, you’ll need a lot of layers with highs only in the teens! Down south we won’t see many changes when it comes to the temperatures compared to today, but overnight lows will be even colder Wednesday night compared to tonight.

Bottom line? Snow showers continue with our unsettled pattern today, with frigid below average highs settling in.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow along with us both on-air and online.