SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Utah’s Storm of the Season has come and gone, though with some lingering flurries and storms throughout the state. Another snowstorm is on the way for early next week, and city officials are reminding the public not to park on the street.

The South Jordan City shared a photo from the point of view of a snow plow driver. The photo showed a narrow road covered in snow and lined with cars, making it nearly impossible for the plow to do its job.

“Our plow drivers are still out plowing and need space to be able to safely get down neighborhood roads,” said South Jordan City in a Facebook post.

When is it okay and when is it not okay to park on the street?

As a general rule, most cities do not allow for street parking during a snowstorm and in the 24 hours following the storm, in order to allow for crews to clear the streets with ease.

Every city has its own rules and city ordinances for when you can and can’t park on the street.

BOUNTIFUL: Overnight street parking between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. is prohibited during the months of November, December, January, February, and March. Parking vehicles on the street when it is actually snowing, or within 12 hours after a snowstorm is also prohibited.

FARMINGTON: Overnight street parking between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. is prohibited between the dates of Nov. 15 and Feb. 28 each year.

LAYTON: Overnight street parking between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. is prohibited in Layton during the months of December, January, and February, or anytime that snow removal is apparent or imminent.

LOGAN: Street or city-owned parking lot parking is prohibited between midnight and 6 a.m. on any day beginning Nov. 15 and ending March 15.

NORTH SALT LAKE: Winter parking is based on weather, not specific dates. Vehicles can not be parked on public streets during a snowstorm where snow and ice are accumulating or after a snow event until the pavement has been plowed and cleared from edge to edge of the street.

NORTH OGDEN: Overnight street parking between midnight and 6 a.m. is prohibited between Nov. 15 and March 15. It is also prohibited to park on the street during a snowstorm or within 24 hours after a snowstorm.

SOUTH OGDEN: Overnight street parking between 1 a.m. and 7 p.m. is prohibited between Nov. 15 and March 15, during or after a snowstorm. It is also unlawful for a car to be parked or left on the street for more than 48 hours on any street, public road, alley, or municipal property during this time.

PROVO: Parking on the street is prohibited when the Mayor finds that it be prohibited or restricted for snow plowing purposes on the basis of falling snow, sleet, or freezing rain, or if there is a forecast of snow, sleet, or freezing rain. It will also be prohibited on “primary routes” when there is an accumulation of snow and ice six inches or more.

TOOELE CITY: It is prohibited to park on the street when snow is falling on the vehicle or when snow or ice has accumulated in any amount on the street when which it is parked.

WEST VALLEY CITY: No vehicle shall be parked on any street while there is an accumulation of snow or ice of one inch or more on the roadway.

This is just an example of how different and how similar each city can be. Be sure to check with your local municipality codes for street parking restrictions and ordinances.