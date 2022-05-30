SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – It’s been a Memorial Day to remember across Utah. Temperatures were well under norms for this time of year, we have a lot of rain across northern Utah, large hailstones were seen, and we even have snow back in the mountains thanks to a low-pressure system that decided to stick around for the weekend.

All in all, it brought the Beehive State quite the diversity in weather – thunderstorm warnings, winter weather alerts, and fire warnings all on the same day. Here’s hoping you were still able to enjoy part of the holiday.

In Northern Utah, the clouds will finally start to filter out as the day goes on, but the cold weather will continue as we will be looking for lows in the low 40s for much of the upper half of the state. We’ll also see a second wave of rain that will bring a chance of some isolated showers to a fair amount of the state.

We’ll be keeping an eye on this system to see if it starts to develop into something stronger. The good news is that we are looking at a big uptick in temperature as we will have sunny skies from Wednesday to Saturday and we will hit the upper 80’s going into the weekend.

Sunday could be a different story as a potential for thunderstorms could be in the mix.

In Southern Utah, we’ve seen temperatures drop less than in northern, but it’s still noticeable. And it should be rising as well, bringing St. George and other southern cities back into the 90s. The other good news is that the winds will be dying down a little which brings our chances for large fire spreads down.

But keep in mind, that chance is still strong with the warm/dry weather we’ve had on repeat down south. Please be careful with any outdoor plans you might have.

The takeaway? A cool and wet Memorial Day for much of the state, but a warming trend is coming.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!