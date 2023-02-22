SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Snow, snow, and more snow.

While Salt Lake City’s all-time snowfall record for a single day was set back on Nov. 24, 1908, with 14 inches of snowfall in a day, Wednesday is looking like it could be in the same ballpark. Utah is experiencing one of the heaviest snowfall years seen in some time, with today perhaps being the highlight of the season.

ABC4’s weather team says the state is still covered in winter alerts with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories holding on until at least 11 p.m. tonight. For the high country in northern Utah and for the warnings in eastern Utah, those will continue through 5 a.m. Thursday.

While we’re past the bulk of accumulations in most spots, we could see an additional 2-6″ in our valleys, 5-10″ in our mountain valleys including the Wasatch Back, and an additional 10-20″ possible for our mountains. Along with additional snow, strong winds are likely to persist and blowing snow could also be an issue. We’ve already seen some snow drifts today of 3-6 feet!

As of now, Salt Lake City has seen around 14 inches of snow since Tuesday morning.

By this evening, the snow will likely begin to ease across the state, but any calm is likely to be short-lived as another system is expected to move in by Thursday into Friday with maybe another system arriving by early next week.

According to the National Weather Service, the record snowfall amount in a year in Salt Lake City was last set 70 years ago, in 1951-1952, with a season of 117.3 inches. As for the lowest seasonal snowfall, the record was last set nearly 90 years ago in 1933-1934, with a total of 14.3 inches. NWS calls “normal” seasonal snowfall as being 51.9 inches.

We are currently at 44.6 inches of snowfall so far this season.

In terms of the month of Feb., the snowfall record for a single day in Salt Lake City was in 2021, with 11.7 inches recorded on Feb. 17. For Feb. 22, the daily record is 9.9 inches, set in 1994.

