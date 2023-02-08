SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Our Wednesday brings a weak storm system to part of the Beehive State as we break down the high pressure that built through Tuesday.

Waking up, you will notice increased cloud cover over the Northern Wasatch Front and Northeast Utah. Those clouds will become a little more widespread as this brush-by system grazes us and the winds will become a bit breezy. You can expect a slight chance for isolated snow showers in northern Utah, mainly during the second half of the day.

The best chance for light accumulating snow will be in the mountains, but a few light showers can’t be ruled out in our valleys. There could be a period of decent snow over I-80 in the evening, so if you are traveling be prepared for changing conditions. This system does not have too much moisture with it so any accumulations will be fairly light from a couple of inches in the high country and a skiff expected in the valleys. With mixing thanks to increased winds, we hope to keep inversion limited and clean air quality.

Temperatures today will hold fairly close to what we had yesterday, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 30s for most locations, a few 40s in southern Utah and the upper 50s expected in St. George.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

By tonight, this disturbance moves away, and high pressure will build back in. With a northerly flow, highs will be below average for our Thursday with mostly sunny skies while a southerly flow will return on Friday resulting in highs getting closer to seasonal norms.

The weekend brings in some potential but the weather models are split on whether or not we’ll feel the influence of a system coming in from the Pacific Northwest. It’s looking dry, but if we do feel the influence of the system, we could see some showers overnight Saturday and into Sunday. Forecast models are a bit more optimistic for a potential system coming in by the middle of next week, but we’ll keep a close eye on trends and keep you posted about any changes!

Bottom Line? A weak storm Wednesday brings a cold end to the work week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!