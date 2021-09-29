Utah September snow! Where and why?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Wednesday morning brought in some of the first snow of the season to our higher elevations! Ski resorts, including Snowbird, Alta and Solitude, posted pictures and video on social media of light snow dusting their slopes.

A cold front ushered in northerly winds and cooler air from the Pacific Northwest which allowed for freezing temperatures and snow levels to dip to about 7,000 feet Wednesday morning. Snow levels are back on the rise through the afternoon, and lingering moisture is spotty and will mostly dwindle through the day. There is a chance an isolated snow shower could linger over the Uintas through Friday, with the potential of wrap-around moisture with a low in neighboring Colorado.

September snow in the books ❄️⬇️ https://t.co/qmPxw9YkZz — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 29, 2021

The average first measurable snowfall for Salt Lake City is Nov 7th, with our average first inch of snow in Salt Lake typically falling by November 14th. While it’s not unusual for higher elevations to experience snowfall in September, after the hottest summer on record, Autumn wasted very little time changing things around!

