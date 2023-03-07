SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With all this snow we’ve had this winter, state and local officials are now preparing for the potential of flooding this spring, and hope people at home will too.

Tuesday, Wasatch County kicked off a sandbagging project — which they do when there is a concern for any future floods.

“Just with the snow that we have here in Wasatch County, we’re trying to help our citizens be prepared as early as possible when the weather changes,” said Wasatch County Director of Emergency Management Jeremy Hales.

Thinking ahead like this is what Wade Mathews, the PIO with the Utah Division of Emergency Management says we all need to do, and that they’ve been working with counties and cities to plan for potential flooding in advance.

“We’ve had meetings with emergency management, talking to them about the flood risks, talking to them about public outreach and messaging they can use to prepare their residents and homeowners. We’ve talked about what the process would be if we do see flooding,” he said. “We’ve been having those discussions with local emergency management, encouraging them to review their plans and procedures.”

This year is the 40th anniversary of State Street flooding in Salt Lake City. Mathews said a lot has improved since then that will help prevent such floods, such as having new reservoirs to capture runoff.

“We learned a lot back then too. We have awareness that we need to be ready,” he said.

He said if there are floods this year, it all comes down to how fast or slow the snow melts.

“Anywhere it snows and rains, it could flood. We’re looking at a statewide picture here,” he said.

Some areas that are at higher risk are those where recent wildfires may have left burn scars. But no matter where you are in the state, Mathews is encouraging everyone to be proactive.

“The conditions are right. The concern is we don’t know if it’s gonna flood and if so, when or where, so the important thing is we are all working towards mitigating and preparing for flooding,” Mathews said.

Mathews also recommends people review their emergency plans to make sure they have all the supplies they need and are ready to leave if an evacuation order is made. He said it’s a good idea to take photos of valuables ahead of time and get waterproof containers to keep important documents.

There are various resources to help prepare for a possible flood and other disasters such as websites like floodsmart.gov, beready.utah.gov and ready.gov.