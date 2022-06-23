SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – The widespread scattered showers that we started seeing across the state will continue into the evening.

This will give us some of the much-needed moisture, especially in the southeastern corner of the state where we could see some very heavy rainfall. But with that rain comes the very real possibility of Flash Floods so please be very careful if you are going to be out – especially in one of our national parks.

If you do find yourself in a Flash Flood here are a few tips for you to keep in mind:

First, get to higher ground and try to get away from areas that are prone to flooding. Next, do not drive or walk in flooded areas – six inches of moving water is more than enough to knock you down. And lastly, if you do need to be out, make sure that you’ve brought along something that will allow you to not only communicate with others, but also give you updates on weather conditions – we recommend the Pinpoint Weather app being a part of that.

Also, keep in mind that the radar from Grand Junction is out for a few more days and that could make a difference in the information you receive. It’s always best to play it safe.

For Friday, we’ll have much of the same sort of weather system, but we’ll see the chances for rain decrease, especially in the western half of the state as our “Monsoon Moisture” will start heading more towards the east. We will see some slight chances for rain along the eastern and northern parts of Utah, but they will continue to decrease as we get to the start of another work week. Then we’ll have a new system moving in and could see more wet weather by midweek.

Friday you can expect highs to be in the 80’s and 90’s across the Beehive State with some potential for rain in the morning hours over central and northern Utah. In the afternoon we’ll see more chances for the southeastern portion of the state. A cold front is making a quick dip into the state so temperatures will be down slightly, but we’ll see them heading back up throughout the weekend.

Bottom line? Scattered storms remain in play for a little while longer.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!