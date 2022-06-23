SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another solid push on monsoon moisture will bring scattered thunderstorms to parts of Utah on Thursday, keeping storm threats in the forecast for the next several days.

Widespread scattered storm activity is expected across the state, with afternoon storms favoring areas east of I-15 and south of US-6. With deeper moisture available in southeastern Utah, heavy rainfall will be a possibility as well. This means flash flooding is possible at all Utah national parks and the risk has intensified for Capitol Reef National Park and the San Rafael Swell. Hiking or traveling through slot canyons, dry washes or small streams is not advised as these areas could easily flood.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible in northern Utah as well and includes the Wasatch Front. The best chance for storms in northern Utah will arrive on Thursday afternoon and evening. The thunderstorm threat was upgraded by the Storm Prediction Center for Thursday. The entire state has the risk of a general thunderstorm, but parts of the West desert, Salt Lake County, Tooele County and Utah County are looking at a marginal risk for storms.

As a result, in parts of northeast Nevada, western Utah, and the southern Wasatch Front, isolated or a few strong to even severe storms capable of winds around 60-70mph cannot be ruled out.