SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We start to wrap up this latest atmospheric river event by this morning in the valleys and the evenings in the mountains. Our Winter Weather Advisory was expanded to include the Wasatch Front and Tooele County but once we get through the morning commute, drier conditions will take hold.

Heavy mountain snowfall will pick back up, with avalanche danger on the rise and a winter storm warning and winter weather advisories remain in effect until 5 p.m. this evening. The Winter Storm Warning impacts the Wasatch mountains south of I-80 and the Western Uintas and it means winter travel is expected, blowing snow and heavy accumulations.

We’ve already seen healthy accumulations in our mountains across the state with more impressive water totals. Within the winter storm warning an additional 8-16″ of snow is expected with up to 2ft. being possible for the upper cottonwoods. Most other mountains in the state can expect to pick up another 4-12″. Mountain valleys, including the Wasatch Back and Castle Country, could pick up another 2-6″ with isolated up to 10″, especially for areas around Park City. Benches, Cache Valley, and the Uinta basin could receive another 1-3″ and isolated up to 6″.

Temperatures will drop behind the system with highs in the low to mid-40s for the remainder of the week, and mid to low 50s for St. George. High pressure will build in behind the storm and allow for calmer weather through the end of the week as well.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The long-range forecast suggests that the ridge will be in place through the first half of the weekend with another round of stormy weather into the next week. This is phenomenal news for our snowpack and drought situation in the state, hopefully, we can keep the storm train coming through the end of the month as well.

Bottom Line? Drying conditions following this storm with high pressure taking over.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!