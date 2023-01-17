SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! An area of low pressure continues to bring winter weather and impacts to parts of the Beehive State today. Scattered showers will continue today with wrap-around moisture associated with the flow around the low, with the bulk of wet weather favoring the southern two-thirds of the state. Even in northern Utah, we’ll hold onto a chance through the day, especially in the higher terrain.

Thanks to a cold front, cooler air is in place which means highs will be about 5 degrees cooler than today, with the Wasatch Front hitting the upper 30s and a slew of 30s expected throughout the state. St. George will only make it into the low 40s today.

This storm prompted several winter alerts some of which will expire this evening, while others hold on through Wednesday morning. Winter Storm warnings are currently in effect for the southern mountains, southwestern Utah (not including lower Washington County), and south-central Utah until 5 a.m. Wednesday. When all is said and done, 12-24″ is expected to fall in the southern mountains with a chance that places like Brian Head, the Pine Valleys, and the Tushar Mountains see closer to 30″.

Below 5500ft. in the upper Sevier Valleys, Bryce Canyon Country, and South-Central Utah 3-6″ of snow is expected while areas above 5500ft. will receive between 5-10″. In southwestern Utah including the cities of Beaver, Cedar City, and Milford 3-8″ of snow will be possible which means the I-15 corridor could see dangerous conditions.

Winter weather advisories are also in effect, but the duration of when they expire varies with some expiring Tuesday at 5 p.m. while some continue until 5 a.m. Wednesday. For most mountains south of I-80, the Tavaputs, and the La Sal/Abajos advisories are in effect through early Wednesday as 6-12″ of snow will be possible with a chance some spots like the Cottonwoods and Provo Canyon could receive closer to a foot and a half. The winter weather advisory for a part of Box Elder County, the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Millard and Juab Counties, plus the Sanpete Valley continues through 5 a.m. Wed where 2-6″ of snow will be possible. For Castle Country the advisory runs through 5 p.m. Tuesday and 2-5″ of snow will be possible.

As we go from Tuesday night into Wednesday our skies will gradually begin to calm and by Wednesday afternoon most of our valleys will be dry with only a slight chance for lingering snow showers in the high terrain. Any calm won’t last too long though as our parade of systems continues!

Thursday will bring a return chance for mainly snow showers with a trough moving in from the north. Right now, this storm looks to favor Central and Southern Utah, but the chance of snow is possible in the north as well. High pressure then takes over for a few days providing a bit of a break from our active skies, but don’t get too comfortable, there looks to be another storm shaping up with snow potential for the latter half of the weekend and into next week. Time will tell, so stay with us as conditions evolve.

Bottom Line? Snow showers due to wrap-around moisture keep active skies for Tuesday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!