SAN JUAN COUNTY (ABC4) – After multiple storms, Utah’s SR-211 is remaining closed at the junction with US-191.

Due to washouts and road damages, SR-211 has closed at the access sites in the Needles District of the Canyonlands National Park and the northern part of Bears Ears National Monument, according to the Bureau of Land Management Utah.

For visitors planning to navigate Monticello, turn west onto 200 S near the Monticello Visitor Center. Motorists should continue on the road as it climbs up along the eastern side of the Abajo Mountains for 18.5 miles.

Park-goers visiting the Canyonlands should be weather aware as a flash flood is potential Monday.