SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – When the snow started falling in Utah, it fell fast and hard. Within the first 6 hours, places like Powder Mountain received over 9″ and even Brian Head in southwestern Utah was close to 5″.

By the time it’s all said and done we are likely to get over 2 feet of snow in some parts of the Wasatch Mountains and nearly 18″ in some of the southern mountains. And where it’s not been snowing, we’ve had plenty of rain. All in all, it’s a good moisture day for Utah.

The National Weather Service jumped on the change as they upgraded the Winter Storm Watch to a Warning for the Wasatch Mountains and will have it remain in place until Tuesday evening. A Warning differs from a Watch in that the “watch” is a way of saying that it looks like there might be something, but the “warning” means that it is definitely going to hit. And hit it has.

As this is being written it is still a little warm for the snow to be falling along the valley floor, but that should change overnight and we’ll see snow coming in buckets. The morning commute could be a little tough all the way through Wednesday. Give yourself extra time just to be sure. Travel will be an issue in the mountain areas as we could see snowfall at a rate of 2″ an hour overnight – Please be careful.

Storms will remain in the northern portion of the state through Tuesday – and possibly a last little kick Wednesday morning. The mountains should see a steady snowfall, but the benches and valleys could see a mixture as temperatures rise above freezing for short periods of time.

Down south the storms should be clear by about 11 AM, but the cold weather will remain for the rest of the week. In fact, all of Utah will see temperatures well below seasonal norms for at least the next week after the storm moves on. The Wasatch Front will peek in the mid-20s for a high temp by the end of the week and St. George will be holding to the low 40s for a high.

