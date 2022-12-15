SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve Utah! We’ve got a quick system that will be moving through the state today which will result in snow showers, generally for the northern half of the state, through the first part of the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect until 11 a.m. for the Wasatch Front from Weber down to Utah County and it also includes the Tooele and Rush Valleys. Accumulations of 1-4″ are expected within the advisory by the time it expires, but the bulk of accumulations will likely happen at or before sunrise, so anyone out early needs to be extra careful out on the roadways.

Our northern and central mountains can also expect additional accumulations with around 2-6″ likely for most while some northern mountains could receive over half a foot. As for the central valleys, unlike our northern valleys, any accumulations look to be minimal. There is a chance we could see some slippery conditions near the I-70 & I-15 interchange so that will be another spot to keep an eye on.

By the afternoon skies will gradually begin to clear across the state with only a few lingering snow showers in the higher terrain and eastern Utah being possible. It’s going to be a chilly day across the state with highs in northern Utah generally landing in the 20s and low 30s with mountain areas only topping out in the teens. Southern Utah will mainly see 30s to low 40s as St. George only makes it to 43.

Another product of the system moving in will be a straight northerly flow once it exits. This combined with clearer skies will lead to COLD temperatures tonight with the vast majority of the state seeing lows fall into the teens. Even southernmost Utah will see lows drop into the low and mid-20s. Meanwhile, in areas like Park City and Logan, lows will be in the single digits, possibly close to 0 while higher elevations will drop below 0! Be prepared for the cold.

For Friday into the weekend, we’ll settle into a stretch of calmer weather, but it will remain cold with nights that Jack Frost would be proud of while daytime highs will only be just a bit warmer than the last.

Bottom Line?! More snow on the way for the first half of Thursday, which will likely impact the morning commute.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow along with us both on-air and online.