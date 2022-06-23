CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning for portions of the Capitol Reef National Park from Sulphur Creek to Sheets Gulch for June 23.

At this time NWS notes that Grand Wash and Capitol George roads are closed due to flood danger, while the Scenic Drive just south of the Fruita Campground has been closed off due to flowing water, and State Road 24 has been deemed impassible near mile marker 83. Officials advise visitors to refrain from attempting to cross the State Road.

The flash flood warning has been issued in Teasdale, Torrey, and Grover until 3 p.m.