SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a weak disturbance to start the work week, high pressure will allow for extreme heat to once again, usher in above-average temperatures statewide. This stretch of extreme heat has prompted new heat alerts for Northern Utah.

A new Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Tuesday at noon and will hold through Thursday at midnight. Areas impacted include the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, and Salt Lake Valley. These areas are looking at back-to-back days of above-average triple-digit heat, and that means a possible spike in heat-related illnesses.

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* starts Tuesday at noon– this includes Salt Lake, Northern Wasatch Front, NW Utah & Tooele counties & a HEAT ADVISORY for Utah Valley! Back to back triple digits day ahead– please careful #utwx @abc4utah @natelarsenwx @thebobbedore @thomasegeboywx pic.twitter.com/e3ViCr8dNO — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 11, 2022

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when temperatures reach at or near 105° for at least two days in a row and the overnight/relief temperatures do not drop below 75° during the same period. This is usually issued up to 12 hours before the onset of the dangerous conditions and since daytime highs Monday were in the upper 90s along the Wasatch Front, the warning serves as an alert ahead of this small heat wave.

Utah County will also see above-average highs near 100º and as a result, a Heat Advisory was issued and now impacts Utah Valley. This will also be in effect from noon on Tuesday until midnight on Thursday and will include cities like Lehi, Provo, and Payson. A Heat Advisory is usually issued up to 12 hours after the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. This usually means when the temperatures are expected to reach 100° or higher for at least two days in a row and nighttime temperatures are not expected to drop below 75°. These criteria can vary across the country, especially in areas that are not used to high heat conditions.

As Northern Utah faces this excessive heat, it’s important to stay safe. It is suggested that you avoid any strenuous activity outdoors for the next few days and if you have to be outside, please be sure to hydrate, wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, and find shade when possible. It is also recommended that if you do need to work outside, frequent breaks should be incorporated into your schedule and when possible, schedule the work for the early morning hours.

Anyone who is overcome with heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency situation and 911 should be called.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!