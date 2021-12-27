More Winter Alerts as next storm system arrives

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After some brief, intense snow yesterday, we’ve got another storm system on the way today which will bring snow to a good portion of the state. Due to this system, there are several Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and even Avalanche Warnings that are or will go into effect at some point today.

Winter Storm Warnings

The first winter storm warning is currently in effect and includes the Wasatch Mountains and the western Uintas. This runs through 8 a.m. tomorrow. 10-18 inches of snow will be likely with isolated higher amounts. Winds may gust as high as 50 mph as well. This could make travel very difficult, if not impossible.

The other winter storm warning is for Zion National Park. This will begin at 5 p.m. this afternoon and run through 1 p.m. on Tuesday. 4-8 inches of snow is likely, with higher amounts possible near the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel on SR-9. Again, travel may become very difficult if not impossible.

Winter Weather Advisories

A winter weather advisory is currently in effect for the Wasatch Back, Cache Valley, Box Elder Co., Bear Lake, Bear River Valley, and SW Wyoming. This runs until 4 a.m. Tuesday. 2-6 inches of snow is likely, with isolated higher amounts in the benches and Wasatch Back. Winds will gust as high as 40 mph.

Along the Wasatch Front, Tooele, and Rush Valleys, the advisory will begin at 2 p.m. and last through 4 a.m. Tuesday. Accumulation of 2-5 inches is likely, with higher amounts being possible, especially for the benches.

A little further south for the Southern Mountains, Central Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, the Sevier Valley, Bryce Canyon Country, south Central Utah, SW Utah, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, Western Millard and Juab Counties, and Sanpete Valley, the winter weather advisory will begin at 5 p.m. and will last into early tomorrow morning. For SW Utah, Juab/Millard Counties, and the Sanpete Valley 2-5 inches of snow is likely with wind gusts as high as 35 mph. For other areas, 5-15 inches of snow is likely with gusts up to 40 mph.

The final winter weather advisory is for lower Washington County. This will begin at 8 p.m.and last through 1 p.m. Tuesday. St. George could see up to an inch of snow, mainly on grassy surfaces. Up to three inches will be possible across the higher elevation cities of lower Washington County. Winter driving conditions can be expected for higher elevation areas and the Black Ridge Canyon.

Avalanche Warnings

The Avalanche Warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. tomorrow for most of the mountains in Utah including the Wasatch Range, Bear River Range, Uintas, and the Manti-Skyline area. Avoid backcountry areas and slopes greater than 30 degrees. Both human-triggered and natural avalanches are likely.

Takeaway

Given this incoming storm system, travel impacts are likely and could become extremely difficult if not impossible, especially for mountain routes. Winter driving conditions are also likely for the entire I-15 corridor including the Wasatch Front. Be careful and remain aware of the weather.