More active weather ahead of New Year’s, Winter Weather Advisories issued

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Over the next couple of days, we’ll see a series of systems impact Utah.

They’ll bring times of wet weather with the bulk of it being snow, but in southern Utah in lower elevations like in St. George, we’ll see rain with the chance for a wintry mix throughout the early and late hours of the days.

Winter weather advisories will go into effect Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. for just about all higher elevations from the northern mountains all the way to the southern mountains. These advisories will include some mountain valleys like the Wasatch Back. Down in southeastern Utah for the Abajos, a winter storm watch will begin Wednesday evening.

An active pattern will continue in the lead up to New Year's as a series of systems move into #Utah. The more potent system arrives late tomorrow. Winter Weather Advisories will be going into effect for higher elevations this afternoon. #utwx @AlanaBrophyNews @cesar_wx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/VkrDxFHQVm — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) December 29, 2021

Winter Weather Advisories:

Location: Wasatch Back

Duration: 3 p.m. Wednesday – 9 p.m Friday

Totals: 8-14 inches with possible higher amounts in isolated locations. The Ogden Valley will have the potential to see over 14 inches.

Winter driving conditions can be expected. Dangerous conditions could impact the Wednesday and Thursday evening commute as well as the Friday morning commute.

Location: Wasatch Mountains, Western Uintas, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Central Mountains

Duration: 3 p.m. Wednesday – 5 a.m. Saturday

Totals: 1-2 feet with locally higher amounts possible

Winter driving conditions are expected. Traveling on mountains routes may become dangerous or even impossible. The heaviest of the snow is expected late Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.

Location: Bryce Canyon Country and South-Central Utah

Duration: 3 p.m. Wednesday – 9 p.m. Friday

Totals: 5-12 inches

Winter driving conditions with reduced visibilities are likely at times between Wednesday evening through Friday evening.

Location: Sanpete Valley

Duration: 5 p.m. Wednesday – 9 p.m. Friday

Totals: 6-12 inches

Winter driving conditions are expected with times of reduced visibilities between late Wednesday through Friday evening.

Location: Zion National Park, including the city of Springdale

Duration: 3 p.m. Wednesday – 9 p.m. Friday

Totals: About 1 inch near Springdale and 4-9 inches above 4,500 feet.

Winter driving conditions are expected with times of reduced visibilities between late Wednesday through Friday evening.

Winter Storm Watch

Location: Abajo Mountains, including city of Monticello

Duration: Wednesday evening – Friday night

Totals: 10-24 inches possible

Times of heavy snow possible, travel could be very difficult if not impossible at times. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.