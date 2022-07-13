UTAH (ABC4) – A special weather alert of Severe Thunderstorms has been issued for portions of central Weber, southwestern Cache, east central Box Elder, Davis, west central Morgan, and northeastern Tooele Counties.

This type of warning can be for thunderstorms that produce one in hail or larger, winds that can exceed 55 miles per hour, or can produce a tornado. The areas mentioned are seeing winds in the 50s and there has been a report of a possible tornado in Tooele County.

ABC4 is currently tracking multiple storms across our state that could potentially fit the bill of a severe thunderstorm and it is possible that more alerts could be issued as these storms gain in power.

It is recommended that if you are outdoors to find shelter. Please alert those you know who may not be aware of this alert. It should also be noted that driving could be treacherous and should be avoided if possible. And, of course, follow ABC4 News and our Pinpoint Weather App for all updates.

A severe thunderstorm by definition is a thunderstorm that produces one inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal to or exceeding 58 miles an hour. The size of the watch can vary depending on the weather situation. They are usually issued for a duration of 4 to 8 hours.