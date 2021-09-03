Will the holiday weekend skies clear up?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Labor Day weekend, Utah!

We’re coming off an active work week with a few strong, isolated thunderstorms but drier conditions have arrived today. We’ll see a warming and drying trend throughout the Beehive State as we head towards Labor Day. High pressure starts to take control and that means sinking air will lead to clear skies with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will climb to average and then bump slightly above it towards the end of the long weekend.

Expect temperatures to reach the upper 80s along the Wasatch Front on both Saturday and Sunday, and the lows 90s making a return for many on Labor Day. Central and Eastern Utah will be slightly warmer than the Wasatch Front, with the lower elevations of Southern Utah hitting triple-digit heat by Sunday.

Quiet conditions will make for a nice unofficial close of the summer weekend. If you’re heading to the mountains for the holiday weekend, pack layers as overnight lows will dip into the 30s and 40s at higher elevations such as Bryce Canyon or Park City.

The only weekend downside will be hazy sunshine and plumes of patchy wildfire smoke in portions of Northern and Central Utah. We’ll see a more westerly flow heading into Sunday, which will easily transport smoke from western wildfires into Utah. The flow becomes more northwesterly by the end of the holiday weekend which could provide some cleaner air. Air quality will likely be impacted with moderate air, and the occasional county monitored hitting the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category as smoke builds.

Bottom line? A sunnier, drier Labor Day weekend is in store for Utah, with occasional air quality impacts due to western wildfire smoke.

To stay on top of the holiday forecast or Utah weather changes, be sure to stick with ABC4 News on-air and online. We are There 4 you!