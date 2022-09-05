SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has extended the Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in Utah. These were originally supposed to end on Monday evening, but will now be left in place until Wednesday at 8:00 PM.

The Excessive Heat Warning is for parts of lower Wasatch County (including St. George and Zion National Park), the Lake Powell area, and up through the Colorado River. Temperatures in these regions are expected to reach over 107 degrees.

The Heat Advisory was originally for the western portion of Utah (not in the Excessive Heat Warning) but now has been expanded to include most of southern and central Utah. In these locations, temperatures can approach 104 degrees.

Safe to say that if you’re not in the upper elevations of Utah, you are officially in some sort of heat warning. Please stay safe, drink plenty of water, wear light color clothing, and watch out for pets, children, and anyone who might be prone to heat-related illnesses.

The good news is that Thursday we should start to see a break in the weather as temperatures will begin to cool down a bit.