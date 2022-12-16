SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After an active stretch of weather over the last several days, high pressure will lead to calmer skies in the days ahead. However, with a straight northerly flow, it is going to be chilly across the state as we head into the weekend!

The morning will start frigid everywhere with everyone starting in at least the 20s with most waking up in the teens and single digits. There’s a chance we could see some fog early on in northern Utah, but by the afternoon we’ll settle in with partly to mostly cloudy skies across the state.

Daytime highs will be more than 10 degrees below average with northern Utah seeing mainly teens and 20s with the Wasatch Front only topping out in the mid-20s. In southern Utah, daytime highs will mainly range in the 30s with places like Cedar City only managing the upper 20s while St. George only just sneaks into the low 40s. Speaking of St. George, with northeasterly winds we could see some canyon winds throughout the day with gusts possibly up to 45 mph in lower Washington County. Be aware, especially if driving high-profile vehicles.

Tonight will bring calm skies and overnight lows that will be just a little bit colder than what we had this morning! Salt Lake City will drop into the low teens with the chance spots along the Wasatch Front fall into the single digits. Mountain valleys will be close to zero and Park City could drop below zero! In southernmost Utah, we could see some overnight lows in the teens!

The chilly air hangs around for our Saturday, but it won’t feel quite as cold with highs roughly 2-5 degrees warmer than today and we’ll also see mostly sunny up and down the Beehive State. Overnight lows will continue to be very cold into early next week, but Sunday will begin a subtle warming trend that will carry into the workweek as well.

Highs and lows will begin to resemble seasonal averages by the middle of next week, however, possible inversions could stunt the warming a bit in our valleys. Forecast models are hinting some active weather could arrive in northern Utah by Wednesday, but it’s just something to keep an eye on for now.