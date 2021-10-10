Freeze watch, wintry weather for Utah and Great Basin

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- We have all been hearing about it but our next weather maker will bring parts of Utah some wintery weather overnight Monday and Tuesday morning.

This weather system is expected to make its presence felt during the overnight hours Sunday into Monday for parts of eastern Nevada. This system will then crawl into the Beehive State, bringing in valley rain and mountain snow during the evening.

As we get cooler air funneling in overnight, snow levels will drop and it wouldn’t be surprising to see some wet snow for the benches along the Wasatch Front, leading to a messy Tuesday morning commute for some.

Another area that will be on our radar is the I-15 corridor and the central mountains. This is where the best chance for valley snow is expected due to a heavier band of snow setting up overnight that could aid in bringing down snow levels.

Locally, we could see areas under the winter storm watch get between eight or more inches of snow once the storm passes. This would be thanks to the wrap-around precipitation and the much colder air that would be following, exiting the storm system.

Once the system begins to lift and move to the northeast heading into Wednesday, the snow and rain will follow and leave us under cold but calm conditions.

That is not the only thing that will be affecting us though. We have a hard freeze watch as well for portions of western Utah due to the much colder air moving in Monday.

The watch will last from 8 p.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Tuesday once our surface temperatures begin to warm above freezing again. This kind of cold can kill crops, plants, and pets. Move them inside if possible or prepare them ahead of time to ensure survival out in the elements.

Be sure to stay ahead of the oncoming inclement weather on-air and online.

*Story will be updated as more information becomes available.*