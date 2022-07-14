(ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Utah beginning Friday afternoon and extending into the evening.

The affected areas include Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Capitol Reef National Park and vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, South Central Utah, and Western Canyonlands. Flood Watches are issued when there is a higher-than-normal risk of widespread, life-threatening flooding.

Deep moisture will remain over these areas on Friday, allowing showers and thunderstorms to develop. These storms could produce heavy rainfall with the potential to produce flash flooding. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

It is suggested to avoid being outside if you are in these areas and to be watchful of the weather as it approaches. We will be following these watches and all-weather on ABC4 News and ABC4.com.