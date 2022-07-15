UTAH (ABC4) – A Flood Watch is currently in effect for Utah and will remain in place until 9 pm this evening. The affected areas include Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Capitol Reef National Park and vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, South Central Utah, and Western Canyonlands.

Another flood watch warning has been issued for Garfield County, Wayne County, and San Juan County until 8:30 p.m.

NEW:

*FLASH FLOOD WARNING*

Garfield County, Wayne County & San Juan County until 8:30

Flood Watches are issued when there is a higher-than-normal risk of widespread, life-threatening flooding.

A new Flash Flood Warning has also gone into effect for portions of Garfield and Wayne County and will hold until 6 pm. Locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park, specifically Capitol Gorge, Arch Nemesis Canyon, Pleasant Creek, Burro Wash, and Cottonwood Wash.

Storms in that area are producing between 0.25 and .5 inches of rain in a short time and flash flooding is ongoing.

Be on the watch for life-threatening flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.

It is suggested to avoid being outside if you are in these areas and to be watchful of the weather as it approaches. We will be following these watches and all-weather on ABC4 News and ABC4.com.