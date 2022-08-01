SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Showers and thunderstorms are expected through tonight in central and northern Utah. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for portions of central and northern Utah. These areas include Central Mountains, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Tooele, and Rush Valleys, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, and Western Uinta Mountains.

The Flood Watch will be in effect through midnight tonight and it simply means that flooding is possible in these areas, especially for burn scars in these areas. There is also a flood watch for portions of Grand & San Juan Counties until 9 p.m. while the ​Flood Watch for all of northeastern Nevada Continues through 11 p.m.

On top of the flood watch, we also have a marginal risk for excessive rainfall statewide, and for our central mountains up through the Wasatch, including the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back, there’s a slight risk for excessive rainfall that could result in flash flooding.

Be weather aware across the Beehive State tonight, especially in central and northern Utah!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!