SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a second Flash Flood Warning for Washington County, this time focusing on Hildale. The Warning will remain in effect until 4:45. Another FFW is already in place for Springdale and Zion National Park, just to the north of this new warning.



The entire area is in a Flood Watch until 10 PM tonight. It is strongly recommended to be indoors and avoid low lying and poor drainage areas this evening if you are in any of the affected areas.

ORIGINAL STORY: Flash flood warning issued for Zion National Park

AUGUST 19, 2022 / 1:40 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Kane and Washington County including Zion National Park and Springdale. Warning is to remain in effect until 4:45 PM MDT. The NWS is listing the Flood Damage Threat as “Considerable”.

Radar is currently showing thunderstorms producing heavy rains across the north side of Zion National Park in the vicinity of the headwaters of the Narrows, including the Narrows itself. Additional rainfall up to 1″ is possible in that area and Flash Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Streams and drainages affected include Oak Creek, Crystal Creek, Virgin River, Clear Creek Blue Creek, North Fork Virgin River, East Fork Virgin River, and Deep Creek. It is advised to avoid these areas and to seek high ground if encountering any flooding. If you are in a vehicle, do not try to drive across flooded areas. Alert those you know in these areas as they might not be aware of the warning.

There is already a Flood Watch in this area – and most of southern Utah – and we will be following all weather as it comes.