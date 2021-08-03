Father of three identified as miner killed in Utah flooding

BEAR CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – The family of the miner killed in a flash flood at a Utah mine has released his identity.

Sunday night, as much of Utah saw flash flooding, mine crews were heading up the hill to enter the Gentry Mountain Mine in Emery County when a wall of water and debris was seen coming down Bear Canyon.

Multiple members of the crew were able to get out of the way but one man was tragically swept into the water and carried downstream.

Emergency personnel searched into Monday morning, finally finding the man’s body about six miles downstream.

Crews stand by damaged mining equipment after flood waters hit the Gentry Mountain Mine in Emery County, Utah. (Emery County Sheriff’s Office)

A truck buried under rocks and debris after a deadly flood hit the Gentry Mountain Mine in Emery County, Utah. (Emery County Sheriff’s Office)

The man has since been identified as 48-year-old Gary Allen Nelson by his sister-in-law, Alexis Lee Olsen. Nelson is a father of three from Fairview who has worked at the mine for the past 10 years.

She shared this GoFundMe with ABC4.com, which says Nelson “was the rock of [his] family and the main supporter.”

“This fund will help my sister and her girls until things get situated without having to stress about money while they are going through this grieving process.”