SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there, Utah! So far this week we have seen above-average heat, but we’ll see the heat crank into high gear as we close out this workweek. The increasing heat to close the week has prompted the National Weather Service to issue Excessive Heat Warnings and Watches for parts of southern Utah.

In lower Washington County eastward through south-central to Lake Powell, an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect at noon and will be in effect through Friday evening. Within the warning, daytime highs are expected to top out between 100-105 with St. George reaching 108 Thursday and could approach 110 Friday with a high of 109!

By Friday, an Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect for more parts of southern Utah. The areas included within the watch include the bulk of Juab & Millard Counties, Sanpete Valley, Sevier Valley, southwestern Utah, Zion National Park, San Rafael Swell, Canyonlands, southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat, and Natural Bridges.

Within the watch, daytime highs will range between 100-107 as Zion National Park could reach 110. The watch for southeastern Utah will continue through Saturday as overnight lows won’t bring much relief.

Southern Utah won’t be the only place dealing with higher heat to end the week. Along the Wasatch Front highs will be near 100 Thursday and by Friday we’ll be in record territory in Salt Lake City.