SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Final storm totals are in from this latest atmospheric river event and the numbers are remarkable. This is very good news as this moisture contributes to a healthy snowpack and the precipitation battles our drought conditions.

Brighton was the big winner picking up three and a half feet of snow in two days with other mountain locations receiving between two and three feet. Ben Lomond Peak picked up 7.7″ of precipitation from this storm and we saw abundant rain totals statewide.

High Pressure is now the name of the Utah weather game and will be for the remainder of the work week. Drier conditions are expected today with daytime highs in northern Utah hitting the 30s and 40s, while southern Utah will mainly see highs in the 40s with a chance of St. George hitting the 50s.

With high pressure leading the way, we’ll be left with much calmer skies to close out the workweek across the state. Thursday and Friday will bring dry skies with just a bit more in the way of cloud coverage on Friday. Highs will range in the 30s and 40s up north outside of the high terrain while southern Utah will see mainly 40s and even 50s. With high pressure in place, inversion conditions will hold in Eastern Utah and haze will build back by Friday for parts of the Wasatch front. Moderate air is expected to return.

The calm weather won’t be sticking around though as forecast models are optimistic, we’ll be in store for another round of active weather for the second half of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend through the first half of next week. Also, with colder temperatures expected, there will be a better chance more valleys will have a chance of seeing snow, but we’ll be able to fine-tune the forecast as we get closer so be sure to stay tuned! Either way, any additional moisture is very welcome!

Bottom Line? High pressure provides a brief break from wet weather, but changes arrive again by Sunday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!