Confirmed Tornado touches down in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A weak E-F1 touched down twice in North Salt Lake City and Woods Cross, on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City had investigators at two separate damage locations and confirmed the tornado late Friday night.

According to investigators, the tornado first touched down in North Salt Lake at Redwood Road and 900 West. Then, the tornado moved to the northeast through a mix of industrial and residential areas.

Continuing to the Northeast, the twister produced damage to the Wood Cross Public Works building and a nearby construction site. Investigators say it lifted off the ground near an oil refinery and touched down again near 800 West, causing damage in its path. The National Weather Service says the tornado died out around 6:34 p.m. near 1500 South and I-15.



Damage along the way included various snapped tree limbs, downed fences, an uprooted large tree, a bent power pole, a carport ripped from its foundation, and trampolines moved by strong winds.

An E-F1 tornado means winds were between 86-100 miles per hour. The National Weather Service says the tornado lasted around seven minutes and traveled about 2.4 miles in total. At its widest, it was estimated at around 350 yards with an average of 150 yards in width.

Confirmed E-F1 tornado in North Salt Lake & Woods Cross On Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021



