SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! With northerly flow in place, daytime highs across the region will stay significantly below average but will be slightly warmer than the last few days.

Our gradual warming trend continues but most Utah spots will be seven to ten degrees below seasonal norms. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 20s and low 30s along the Wasatch Front with a slew of similar readings in central and southern Utah. St. George will reach the upper 40s with temperatures rebounding to average in Washington County by the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure keeps building and flexes its muscles over the West today. As this high pressure gets displaced and shifts east, we see our northerly flow become more southwesterly, so warmer air will filter into the region. The forecast will be a little trickier in some Northern Utah valleys due to forming inversions, so expect some air quality impacts and the chance of limited daytime heating with building haze. Even so, daytime highs should finally rebound into the mid to upper 30s by the end of the week.

A weak disturbance will brush the state Friday night into Saturday morning, and that will bring additional cloud cover and the chance of a few mountain flurries. The southwest flow ahead of the storm will help warm temperatures up into the weekend.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We are expecting quiet weather Saturday with another chance of snow showers early next week. The latest forecast is calling for another trough to slide into the state late Sunday into Monday of next week. The next trough looks to dive into Utah late Sunday with the best chance of snow on Monday. Stay tuned for specifics on this system as we get through the week, and we will keep you updated as the storm evolves.

Bottom Line? A cold dry Wednesday with moderate air quality along the Wasatch Front with a gradual warming trend underway.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!