SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! The first week of 2023 has brought an active pattern in the weather world, and while we get a brief break in Northern Utah today, a chance of wet weather looms in the Southwest corner of the state.

Overall, today will be the quietest day of the work week, with warmer air moving in and pushing daytime highs into the upper 30s and low 40s along the Wasatch Front and a mix of upper 30s and 40s in the southern half of Utah. You can also expect mostly cloudy skies compliments of an influx of moisture. A warm front will push into the state in the late afternoon and into the evening, and with that, there will be at least a slight chance for showers in the afternoon and evening, mainly in the western and northern half of the state.

This warm front is the appetizer to our next storm system which will bring more widespread impacts to the state Thursday and into Friday. A deep area of low pressure churning in the Pacific will slam the West Coast bringing flooding and heavy rain to California.

This system will weaken as it moves inland, but it will still impact the Beehive State. The storm will once again trigger southerly winds ahead of this storm, so expect breezy conditions and temperatures to warm even more than they have this week. What does that mean for precipitation?

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Well, moisture will start as valley rain and mountain snow with the snow line climbing to between 6500-7000 feet during the day on Thursday. On Friday, the valley rain may transition back to snow in our northern valleys as colder air begins to move in, depending on how long the moisture lingers behind the cold front.

Mountains will likely see some decent totals from this system, with early projections anywhere from 6-12″ for the high country. As this weakening system moves in, it may bring light accumulations to the valley. Stay tuned as this storm comes into focus.

Bottom Line? The weather will be a little calmer today before ramping up again to end the workweek.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!