Another winter storm prompts a winter storm watch for parts of northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With our next winter storm moving in the National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for the northern mountains, Wasatch mountains and back, and Wasatch Plateau as well from Thursday morning until Friday evening.

Heavy snow is expected with this atmospheric river that will feed into Utah once again. We are expecting to see heavy mountain snow possible with many peaks and mountainous areas getting around a foot of snow all the way up to 2 feet of snow. For mountain valleys, around half a foot to one foot of snow is expected in this time frame.

The snow levels on this system are looking to remain much higher than the last system, but that does not mean it could change. We expect to see the cold front move through the evening hours on Thursday and overnight into Friday morning. This will allow for some minor accumulations for the lower valleys across the Wasatch Front, but if the colder air is still in place, slick roads could be a major issue for many in northern Utah on Christmas Eve.

Winds with this system will be on the strong side again which could lead to blowing snow dropping visibility and issues with avalanches in prone areas as we saw last week. In all, being prepared for some winter weather once again will be the best practice as we head into the holiday weekend, especially if you’re heading out to any of the resorts.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!