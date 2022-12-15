SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Now that the snow has mostly cleared out, a cold northerly flow will settle into the region and allow for temperatures to plummet into Friday.

The clear skies and cold air, combined with fresh snow on the ground, will allow for temperatures to drop into the teens and single digits for much of Northern Utah overnight. Subzero temperatures are expected at the higher elevations as well.

By Friday afternoon, no change is expected in the overall pattern and daytime highs will be limited to mid-20s Friday afternoon along the Wasatch Front. Central and Southern Utah will also see temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal. The cold air will remain in place over the weekend with temperatures trending very cold. High pressure will be overhead and valley inversions will likely start to build as flow becomes more northwesterly into next week.

Northwest flow over the region early next week will help warm temperatures up a bit. There’s uncertainty in the temperature forecast for next week as inversion make keeps us colder than expected. For now, highs should warm up to near seasonal averages by the middle of the week. We may see a few snow showers late Tuesday into Wednesday as well.

Bottom Line?! Snow moves out and really cold air moves in as the skies clear.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow along with us both on-air and online.