SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy MLK Day, Utah! Our active weather pattern from the weekend will continue this week. Some of our ski resorts picked up nearly two feet of snow in 24 hours this past weekend, incredible!

Now, another round of wet weather is forecast for today with winter storm-related warnings and advisories in place beginning for most areas at 11 a.m. Southwest flow will be in place throughout the morning and afternoon as the system pushes in, daytime highs will reach the low 40s for the Wasatch Front with upper 40s in St. George. Moisture will increase from south to north throughout the morning with the best chance of rain/snow showers for the Wasatch Front in the afternoon and evening.

This next surge of wintry weather will hit the central and southern part of the state hardest with the southern mountains expecting 12-24″ of new snow through Wednesday morning. The southwest and southcentral valleys are included in the Winter Storm Warning with southcentral valleys expecting 3-6″ below 5,500 feet, 5-10″ for the higher elevations.

Southwest Utah can plan on 4-8″ of new snow for areas like Cedar City and Beaver, Lower Washington County is not included in the warning. Precipitation will be heaviest around Midday today with scattered showers overnight into Tuesday. Another round of wrap-around moisture is expected Tuesday evening into early Wednesday.

With southern Utah under a Winter Storm Warning, the northern mountains south of I-80 are under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday morning as well. Moisture spreading north throughout the day will increase snow coverage with snowfall estimates of 6-12″ expected through midweek.

Temperatures will trend colder through midweek as the trough will eventually shift flow more northwesterly. Daytime highs will fall into the upper 30s in Northern Utah Tuesday with highs only near freezing by Wednesday afternoon. Minor accumulations are possible along the Wasatch Front with some impacts possible to the Tuesday and Wednesday morning commutes.

Cold northwest flow will remain in place throughout the remainder of the week with yet another storm moving through Northern Utah on Thursday. Temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees colder than normal through the end of the week with some of the coldest temperatures on Saturday. We’ll see another brief break Friday and Saturday from showers, however, it’s looking like more storms are lining up for early next week. Stay tuned.

Bottom Line?! Heavy snow and difficult travel conditions are expected for the holiday, heaviest snowfall over Utah’s southern mountains.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!