SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – 2022 was a year of many ups and downs when it comes to weather. We had one of our warmest years but also fell very short in terms of precipitation. We also broke some long-standing records along the way.

The year started off with a big letdown in moisture. After a big end to November, there was a lot of hope for continued rain and snow through the winter months. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be for 2022. January gave us less than an inch of snow in Salt Lake City, far less than the 12.7 inches we usually see, and it didn’t get much better for the mountains. February looked a little better with 5.3″ in the capital city, but when the normal amount is 10.7″ for the month there isn’t much cause for celebration.

The only thing that saved us from a historically bad year in moisture was the heavy monsoon season and December’s dump of rain and snow across the state. In the end, we were several inches below normal in both rain and snow, but it could have been much worse without the wet December.

During the late summer, the news was all about the heat. A record for 100+ degrees of 21 total days was set back in 1960. It was tied in 1994 and again in 2021. We all wondered if we would be able to break that record as we found ourselves in the middle of a sweltering July. That month alone gave us 18 days over the century mark and saw an average high temperature of 99.7 degrees. Those 18 days added with the three in June tied us with the record and it looked like we would break the record easily. But then August cooled off and it wasn’t until August 16th that we officially broke the record.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

August gave us five more 100+ days to put us way over the record, but the real surprise was yet to come. September started off with seven straight days in triple digits (Nine days in a row if you count the last two days of August) and we were all wondering what was going to happen next. In the end, we hit 34 for days in 100+ degree weather, breaking the old record by 13 days! One other interesting bit of news was that we had eight days that reached 99 degrees (only 4 in 2021). Just imagine if we could have gotten an extra degree out of those days!

Those extra warm days helped us hit over a full degree above normal for the average temperature for the year – 55.8 degrees over 54.6. It also gave us an average high temperature for the year of 66.4 degrees in Salt Lake City, which ranked 7th all-time for that category. The record average high in Salt Lake is 68.2 set in 1934.

As we begin 2023 hopes are high again that we’ll have a strong winter season of moisture. The big difference this year is that we are already off to a great start. The state’s snowpack is sitting at an average well above 150% and we’ve already received a very healthy dose of snow in the mountains.

More storms are on the way and we’re hoping that a year from now we’re all talking about what a great year for moisture we just had. Fingers crossed.