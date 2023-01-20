SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! It’s a frigid Friday with below-average temperatures expected statewide following our exiting storm system.

A trough ushered in snow and icy conditions in different parts of the state, and the low continues to track east as we make it through the day. There are several weather alerts in effect including a Winter Weather Advisory for the central and southern mountains which holds until 5 p.m. Periods of heavy snow will be possible and accumulations through the duration of the advisory could reach 6-12″ while isolated higher totals will be possible in the Pine Valleys, Tushar Mountains, and near Brian Head. This advisory also encompasses some of the higher passes along I-15 & I-70 where travel could become very difficult.

The advisory for the Upper Sevier River Valleys along with Bryce Canyon Country expires before noon. When all is said and done, totals will be close to 2-4″ of snow along the Highway 89 corridor, which includes Panguitch, and 3-6″ will be possible around Bryce Canyon. The advisory for southern valleys including Cedar City also expires at 11 a.m. and accumulating snow in the area paired with freezing temperatures means icy conditions linger.

In areas where there are no active warnings, you will be battling below-average daytime highs, which includes Northern Utah. Expect mostly dry skies in northern Utah as showers will linger in eastern and southern Utah, especially in the high terrain. As we make it through our Friday, this storm lifts northeast, and lingering snow showers gradually taper off. Another very cold overnight is expected into Saturday, but the first part of the weekend brings some sunshine and dry conditions.

By Sunday, expect some changes in Northern Utah for the afternoon and evening. Our Northwest flow will keep us cold, but it will also usher in a quick-moving storm that is set to graze Northern Utah. There’s potential for some light snow from Logan to Nephi, but stay tuned as we fine-tune the details of this system.

Bottom Line? A frigid Friday with dwindling snow showers and a quieter Saturday statewide.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!