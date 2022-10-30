SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There was a lot of cloud coverage on Saturday, almost spooky.

But we’re about to get ghosted by those clouds on Sunday as we’ll see clearer skies, which will also warm us up a little bit heading into Halloween on Monday. Granted, we’re not talking a big heat wave, but we’ll take anything we can get. And if you haven’t gotten out to do some pumpkin patches or maybe some scarier activities, tonight is a great time to do it.

Northern Utah will see temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with clearer skies leading the way to low 60s for Monday. The weather will stay calm across the state as central Utah will match most of what we’re seeing up north, and in southern Utah, temperatures look to be about 10 degrees higher. St. George is looking to lead the way in the state tomorrow with a very nice 72 degrees. This pattern will continue through Monday, giving us a mostly calm and cool evening across the Beehive State.

Courtesy of ABC4

Things will hold until we get to the middle of the week. At this point, we’ll see the winds picking up and moisture won’t be far behind. We will likely see a fair amount of valley rain and mountain snow starting early Wednesday and continuing until the end of the week. It’s still a little bit out so we’ll be following this closely to give you the most accurate forecast we can.

As a little weather note… Back in 2019, we had an arctic blast hit Utah on October 30th. On that day, temperatures were very low all over the state. St. George reached a low of 24 degrees… that’s right, 24 degrees. Salt Lake fell all the way to 14 (with a high of 34) and we saw single digit temps up and down the state – Cedar City bottomed out at 2 degrees. This year we’ll be a little lower than in the past, but at least we won’t be anywhere near where we were in 2019!

Bottom Line? Seasonal temperatures with less cloud cover heading into a mild Halloween – but storm brewing for mid-week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online, we are There4You!