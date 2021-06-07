Utah weather remains hot and dry with increasing winds and fire concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a morning filled with mostly sunny skies, clouds are on the increase this afternoon and evening over the region.

Unfortunately, the forecast will remain dry as temperatures stay hot and above average.

Over Northern Utah, daytime high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s with a few low 90s along the Wasatch Front. Some of our higher mountain valleys will be in the lower 80s.

South to Southwest winds will continue to increase ahead of a potent but dry cold front arriving on Thursday. Expect a breezy late afternoon and evening over Northern Utah.

With clouds increasing and winds breezy, overnight lows are set to be quite warm with some along the Wasatch Front staying in the low 70s with 60s elsewhere.

As winds increase, the fire danger increases. Red flag warnings are now in effect for the West Deserts and Wasatch Front of Northern Utah through Tuesday evening. However, with the windiest day on tap for Wednesday, the red flag warning will be extended through Wednesday evening.

Expect south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph over the next several afternoons and evenings. The same can be said for Central and Southern Utah as red flag warnings are already in effect through Tuesday evening but will also be extended into Wednesday.

A large portion of the region is under an elevated threat of fires with critical fire weather over parts of Western Utah and Eastern Nevada.

Temperatures across this part of the state will be in the 80s and 90s through Monday evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies at times.

Biggest takeaway is the critical fire danger through Wednesday as any existing fires will be difficult to fight along with any new fire starts.

Keep up to date with our fire danger on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.