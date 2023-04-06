SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday or Friday eve, Utah! After a start to the week that made it feel more like January than April, we’ll be trending back in the spring direction over the next several days. However, with our recent active weather, we continue to make healthy progress in our drought situation!

After last week saw the removal of extreme drought, the latest update shows only 9% of the state is still left in severe drought while the number in moderate drought has dropped from roughly 65% down to 40%. Also, 10% of Utah is not included in any drought category. While we’re still in drought, it’s more good news!

DROUGHT PROGRESS CONTINUES! Another great update in this week's update showing roughly 40% in moderate drought down from 65% last week and now less than 10% is in severe drought! Also worth noting the Wasatch Mountains have been taken out of drought and are just abnormally dry! pic.twitter.com/A4jnc0Inp3 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) April 6, 2023

As for today, we’ll still see temperatures well below our seasonal averages, but instead of highs being roughly 20 degrees below normal we’ll be closer to 10-15. That combined with mostly sunny skies statewide will lead to what will feel like a pretty nice day. Across the state, highs will mainly range in the 30s and 40s with some in southern Utah seeing 50s and even St. George has a chance of reaching the mid-60s!

Tonight will turn cold once again, but it will be warmer than last night with overnight lows roughly 5-10 degrees warmer than what we woke up to this morning. That means most spots will drop below freezing again though.

High pressure will continue to be the main controlling feature in our weather as we close out the workweek for our Good Friday. However, a weak system will try to undercut the high pressure between tomorrow and Saturday. At the end of the day, this system will get close enough to bring increased cloud coverage the next couple of days, but the chance of any wet weather looks pretty low with maybe a few spotty showers being possible in NE Nevada, the northwestern corner of Utah, and SE Idaho.

The warmup will continue as we go through the Easter Weekend as winds stay southerly. Highs by Saturday will be close to seasonal averages with most in northern Utah seeing 40s and 50s while more in southern Utah climb into the 60s and even 70s!

By Easter Sunday we’ll see fewer clouds and highs that could actually climb above our seasonal norms. By Sunday we could see low to mid-60s along the Wasatch Front as St. George makes a run into the low 80s. We’ll continue to trend even warmer into early next week as dry skies persist before we could potentially see a change in our weather by the latter half of next week.