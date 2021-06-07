Utah staying on the warm side with winds returning

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Leading into the work week we still remain on the warm side with winds returning to the Beehive State.

The high pressure system that is in control of our weather begins to breakdown as small piece of energy begins to move in from the California coast.

It brings slightly cooler air but that does not really drop our temperatures, the one thing it does bring in is windy conditions. This is not good for us; this will create very favorable fire conditions all the way up to Northern Utah.

This is why the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for parts of Northern Utah beginning at noon on Monday and lasting until Tuesday evening.

As for temperatures, in Northern Utah, we expect to see temperatures hang around the upper 80s and low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds.

In Central Utah, our temperatures hang around the upper 80s and low 90s also.

For Southern Utah, our highs are actually slightly cooler but still hanging around the mid 80s and low 90s which is actually below average for this time of year.

In short, it will be quite warm and fire danger will be high for almost all of Utah and Eastern Nevada.

Stay informed all weekend long with the Pinpoint Weather Team on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.