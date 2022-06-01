SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – The month of May was truly a story of feast or famine when it comes to precipitation across the state. Northern Utah did quite well while southern Utah went through another month on the dry side of things. Starting with how dry things were in southern Utah, both Cedar City and St. George tied the record for driest May with Cedar City only seeing a trace of moisture while St. George didn’t have any measurable precipitation. Temperatures in southern Utah did come in close to average.

In northern Utah, we saw some healthy totals, especially with the storm over the Memorial Day weekend. Even with that moisture though, Salt Lake City officially came in below average only measuring 1.68″ of precipitation with the average being 1.82″. This measurement was taken at Salt Lake City International, but other places in northern Utah had above-average precipitation. Logan received over 3″ of precipitation and up at Alta at one of the stations, over 3.5″ was recorded and that resulted in just over 35″ of snow!

Temperatures in northern Utah came in slightly below average.

When it comes to where we should be for this time of year for precipitation in Salt Lake City, we are still running below average for both the year and the water year. Since Jan. 1, SLC has received 4.9″ of precipitation when on average we would have received 8.46″. Things look slightly better for the water year that began in October where since that point, we are at 10.57″ whereas the average is 12.44″.

In southern Utah in Cedar City, we are running quite a bit below normal for both with only receiving 1.44″ since Jan. 1 and 4.98″ since Oct. 1. The average for the year so far is 4.98″ while the water year on Oct. 1 is 7.93″

Ultimately, we are still in a rough spot when it comes to our severe drought, even in northern Utah. March, April, and May are typically the wettest months in Utah so to come in below-average precipitation-wise is not a good start heading into the summer season. Not in any of those months did SLC tie or exceed the average precipitation number.